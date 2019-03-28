Killer Of Ex-Ondo Deputy Governor’s Daughter Sentenced To Death

A High Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State has sentenced, Seidu Adeyemi, to death by hanging after being found guilty of killing his girlfriend Khadijat Oluboyo,

Kadijat, the daughter of former deputy governor of Ondo state, Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyom was killed by the convict in July 2018.

According to reports, Adeyemi killed and buried the deceased’s corpse in his residence at Aratusi, Oke-Aro area of Akure for ritual purposes.

Adeyemi was later arrested and then arraigned before the Akure Magistrates Court in Ondo for the killing of Oluboyo in July 2018.

Adeyemi, however, denied killing the final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University in Akungba Akoko (AAUA).

“I did not kill Khadijat for money ritual, though I joined Yahoo business this year and never made any headway I don’t plan to do any ritual,” he said.

But while making judgement, the presiding judge, Justice Samuel Bola, said the evidence before the court was overwhelming.

He was charged to court on two counts of conspiracy and murder, an offence that contravened Section 316, Law of Ondo State, 2006.