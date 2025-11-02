KILLINGS: Don’t Test Trump, U.S. Rep, War Secretary Warn Tinubu

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Top officials of the United States government have urged President Bola Tinubu to act against the alleged persecution and killing of Christians in the country to avoid the intervention of the U.S. military.

Riley Moore, the U.S. House of Representatives member for West Virginia’s 2nd District, in a post on X, urged the Tinubu administration to swiftly end the “atrocity that worsens every day.”

Quoting Moore, “To the Government of Nigeria & @officialABAT: President Trump has provided forewarning if you do not correct the current state of inaction to stop the killing of our brothers and sisters in Christ in your country.

“The days of the US looking the other way are over — it will never happen on @POTUS’ watch.”

He added, “… We want your people to live in peace — all of them, especially Christians.

“The President has been clear. I would not test his resolve. Many have tried and all have failed. We will not allow the gates of hell to prevail against the faithful.”

In a separate tweet, Pete Hegseth, the United States Secretary of War, reaffirmed the administration’s readiness to act in line with Trump’s earlier directive.

“The killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria — and anywhere — must end immediately,” Hegseth wrote. “The Department of War is preparing for action. Either the Nigerian Government protects Christians, or we will kill the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.”

The warnings followed Trump’s Saturday night post on Truth Social threatening to halt aid to Nigeria and possibly order the U.S military’s intervention if the killings continue.

“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” Trump wrote.

“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our cherished Christians! WARNING: The Nigerian Government better move fast!”

President Tinubu, earlier on Saturday, said his government was committed to protecting citizens of all faiths and promoting religious freedom.

“Nigeria stands firmly as a democracy governed by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty,” Tinubu said in a statement on X.

“Since 2023, our administration has maintained an open and active engagement with Christian and Muslim leaders alike and continues to address security challenges which affect citizens across faiths and regions.

“The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians.

“Religious freedom and tolerance have been a core tenet of our collective identity and shall always remain so. Nigeria opposes religious persecution and does not encourage it.

“Nigeria is a country with constitutional guarantees to protect citizens of all faiths. Our administration is committed to working with the United States government and the international community to deepen understanding and cooperation on protection of communities of all faiths.”

These followed President Trump’s earlier designation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” on Friday over alleged systematic killing of Christians in the country.

Nigeria was previously placed on the CPC list between 2017 and 2021 during Trump’s first term, before being removed by President Joe Biden in 2021.

The government has consistently denied allegations of religious persecution in the country.