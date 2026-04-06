Killings: ‘Roll Up Sleeves, Get To Work’, Atiku Tells Tinubu

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Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticised President Bola Tinubu over the recent wave of attacks across parts of the country, urging him to roll up his sleeves and confront the worsening security situation with decisive action.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Atiku expressed concern that despite Tinubu’s earlier assurance that the “Angwan Rukuba” attack would not reoccur, another deadly incident was recorded in Benue State within 72 hours, leaving over a dozen people dead.

THE WHISTLER reports that suspected gunmen had invaded the Gari Ya Waye area of Angwan Rukuba, Jos North, killing more than 20 residents and injuring several others.

The attack, which occurred around 7:50 p.m. on March 29, sent families fleeing as gunshots echoed across the community with Security personnel arriving nearly an hour later to restore order.

Following this, one Saturday, At least 17 persons were reported killed in an attack on Mbalom community in Gwer-east LGA of Benue state by suspected herders.

Many properties were also destroyed in the attack, which reportedly started at about 5pm on Saturday and continued until 10pm.

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Similar incidents were also recorded in other states during the easter celebration.

In Kaduna State, gunmen attacked two churches in Ariko Village, killing five worshippers and abducting 31 others, who were later rescued by troops.

In Katsina State, a police officer was killed during bandit attacks in Musawa and Matazu areas, while in Borno State, suspected Boko Haram fighters attacked communities in Chibok and other locations, burning homes and displacing residents.

In his post, Atiku described the development as a troubling sign that government assurances were not being matched with concrete action, warning that Nigerians are increasingly losing confidence in official responses to insecurity.

“The Commander-in-Chief should brace up to the challenges of governance,” he said.

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The former Vice President also drew the presidents attention to reports from a Nasarawa community where residents fled on foot amid looming threats of attack, as well as the fresh incident in Kaduna State over the weekend.

Atiku stressed that the protection of lives and property remains the primary responsibility of government, urging the President to rise to the challenge and deliver on his mandate.

“Enough of these hollow rhetoric, Mr President. It is time to fold your sleeves and get to work,” he added.

He further sent his condolences to families who lost loved ones during the attacks noting that his thoughts and prayers are with them.