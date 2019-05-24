Kim Kardashian Files Trademark For Two-Week-Old Baby, Psalm West

Reality Star, Kim Kardashian has reportedly filed a trademark for two weeks old son, Psalm West.

The baby who was welcomed through a surrogate birth on May 10 2019 will reportedly own his business line.

According to TMZ report, Kim Kardashian, his mother, filed for Psalm’s trademark protection under her business empire.

Advertisement

This move seeks to secure the name of the two-week-old baby as a brand label for items including hair accessories, including barrettes, bands, bows, clips, ties, ornaments, pins, scrunchies, chopsticks, twisters and wraps.

Aside from hair accessories, Psalm’s name will also be used to represent ventures such as entertainment services, personal appearances, skin care, probiotic supplements, toy figures, doll accessories, computer software, clothing, baby bottles, furniture, strollers and swaddling blankets.

More items on the list are puppets, puzzles, toy jewelry, toy cameras, toy food, bath toys, baby gyms, playground balls, electronic action toys, baby bouncers, baby changing tables, baby walkers, pillows, mirrors, cushions, picture frames and playpen.

Advertisement

Psalm may also own multiple business lines specialized in baby carriers, cosmetic bags, toiletry cases, duffle bags, umbrellas, clocks, watches, key chains, calendars, books, photo albums, stationery, stickers, writing utensils and collectable trading cards.