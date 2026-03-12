King Charles Hosts Reception For Nigerian Diaspora Ahead Of State Visit

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

In a prelude to Nigeria’s first state visit to the United Kingdom in 37 years, King Charles III welcomed members of the Nigerian diaspora for a special reception on Wednesday evening.

The event, held at a royal venue in London, featured traditional Nigerian cuisine and a live performance by Dele Sosimi and the Afrobeats Orchestra, celebrating the nation’s culture.

The Royal Family described the gathering on X as “a wonderful evening” and thanked attendees for joining the reception.

President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu are set to arrive in the UK on March 18, with King Charles and Queen Camilla hosting the official state visit through March 19, 2026.

The last formal visit by a Nigerian head of state was in 1989, when former military president Ibrahim Babangida was welcomed by Queen Elizabeth II.

Ahead of the visit, Thames Valley Police and local authorities announced heightened security measures across Windsor, including extended airspace restrictions over Windsor Castle, deployment of armed officers and search teams, road closures, and parking restrictions to ensure the safety of all visitors.

State visits represent the highest level of diplomatic engagement between countries. Unlike ordinary trips or official meetings, a state visit involves ceremonial honours, formal banquets, and direct meetings with the head of state, symbolizing strong political, economic, and cultural ties.

For Nigeria, Tinubu’s visit also reflects the importance of strengthening bilateral relations with the UK after decades of limited ceremonial engagement.