King Charles, Queen Camilla To Make Four-day United States Visit

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Buckingham Palace and U.S. officials have released additional details about the upcoming four-day state visit by King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States, scheduled from April 27 to 30, 2026.

This will mark the first state visit by a British monarch to America since Queen Elizabeth II’s trip in 2007.

The tour is intended to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence while highlighting the historic and ongoing ties between the United Kingdom and the United States.

The royal couple is expected to arrive in Washington, D.C., where they will receive a formal welcome from President Donald Trump and the First Lady.

The programme includes a private tea with the presidential couple and a prestigious state banquet hosted at the White House on the evening of April 28. King Charles is also set to deliver an address to a joint session of the US Congress, an honour rarely extended to foreign leaders.

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In addition to events in the capital, the King and Queen are likely to visit New York and possibly Virginia during their stay.

The visit comes amid some diplomatic sensitivities, including recent public criticisms from the Trump administration regarding the UK’s position on the Iran conflict.

On the return journey, King Charles is expected to stop in Bermuda, marking his first visit to the British Overseas Territory as monarch.

This state visit represents a significant diplomatic engagement for the royal family and is expected to draw considerable international attention as both nations mark a major historical milestone.