King Mitchy Didn’t Die In Our Facility — Prime Care Hospital

The reported death of Michelle Mukoro, widely known as King Mitchy, has created uncertainty and stirred public debate after differing statements emerged from her associates.

A statement earlier shared on her Instagram account announced that Michelle had passed away despite efforts by the medical team at “Prime Hospital” in Abuja to save her life. The message claimed her condition was critical upon arrival and that doctors described her survival chances as “50/50” due to late presentation.

It added that she could not be revived and appealed for prayers, while also urging the public to respect the family’s privacy during the difficult period.

The statement named “Prime Hospital” in Abuja as the facility where she died and included a plea for the hospital to save her life, adding that her mother had collapsed in Lagos upon hearing the news and was hospitalised.

However, THE WHISTLER’s preliminary checks revealed that the facility in question is Prime Care Hospital in Gwarinpa, Abuja, and not Prime Hospital as earlier referenced. The hospital has since denied the claims.

When contacted for clarification, an official told THE WHISTLER that Michelle Mukoro was never brought in or admitted to their facility.

In a subsequent statement issued by its management, the hospital described the announcement of Michelle’s alleged death at its facility as false. It stressed that King Mitchy was never a patient at the hospital and did not pass away there.

“The management of Prime Care Hospitals wishes to inform the public that the announcement of the alleged death of Miss Mukoro Mitchelle popularly known as King Mitchy at our facility in Abuja is FALSE,” the statement read.

“King Mitchy was never a patient in our hospital and did not pass away here.”

The hospital further stated that it is working with relevant authorities to investigate the source of the misinformation and warned that it would take all necessary legal action against those responsible for spreading the false information. It also urged members of the public to verify information through its official channels before sharing.

As of press time, there has been no independent confirmation regarding Michelle’s condition or whereabouts.