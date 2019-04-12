Advertisement

Following his loss at Nigeria’s February 23 presidential election, the presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Professor Kingsley Moghalu, has announced his withdrawal from partisan politics.

Moghalu, who came 14th position with only 21,886 total votes in the election, announced his decision in a chat with Arise News TV.

The former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said he is now going to be dedicating his time to a citizens’ movement called Build A Nation (TBAN) which seeks to help in the development of Nigeria’s electoral process.

“I’ve decided to pretty much withdraw from partisan engagement at this time, the elections are over.

“We’re engaging on a non-partisan basis to a platform called To Build A Nation (TBAN), a citizens’ movement that will campaign for electoral reform and engage in voter education.

“Those are the two things this democracy needs if it is to survive,” Moghalu said.

Asked if he would accept a political appointment if such should come from President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, he said “If such an appointment is offered, then you reflect on it and make a decision.”

Meanwhile, in the run up to the presidential election, Moghalu had described members of both the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the same set of “recycled old politicians” that “do not have the competence and vision to give this country what it deserves. You cannot give what you do not have.”