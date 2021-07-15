Kizz Daniel Gifts Twin Babies Houses, Fails To Disclose Identity Of Their Mother

Celebrities
By Justina Simon
kizzdaniel
Kizz Daniel/Internet

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, on Thursday gifted his twin babies a house each.

The 27-year-old made this known on Thursday via his verified Instagram page.

In the caption of his post, Kizz Daniel revealed that he was blessed with triplets but lost one of them after four days of birth

He also shared pictures of himself and his twins, alongside the documents for the houses he acquired for each of them.

According to the documents, the new 2-bedroom luxury apartments located at Woodland Estate, in the Lekki area of Lagos State, were acquired on the 10th of June.

RELATED
Celebrities

‘God! I’m In Love-‘Kizz Daniel Gushes Over Birth Of Twins On Birthday

Both documents bear the names of the twins, Jalil and Jelani Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe.

He wrote, “God blessed me with 3 boys a while back: Jamal, Jalil and Jelani (triplets). 4 days after, I lost Jamal.

“Nevertheless, I made a promise to him that I’ll be the best father in the whole galaxy to his brothers. Congrats to the latest home owners in town, Jelani and Jalil. My first gift to my sons.”

Kizz Daniel had on May 1st, announced the birth of his twins as he celebrated his birthday.

However, the Woju crooner is yet to disclose the mother of the twin babies.

You might also like

‘God! I’m In Love-‘Kizz Daniel Gushes Over Birth Of Twins On…

Kizz Daniels Sues Vanguard For N100M

Tiwa Savage, Kizz Daniel, Young John Release Visuals For ‘Ello Baby’

Davido Tops Wizkid, Others To Emerge Most Influential Young Nigerian

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.