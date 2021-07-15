Kizz Daniel Gifts Twin Babies Houses, Fails To Disclose Identity Of Their Mother

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, on Thursday gifted his twin babies a house each.

The 27-year-old made this known on Thursday via his verified Instagram page.

In the caption of his post, Kizz Daniel revealed that he was blessed with triplets but lost one of them after four days of birth

He also shared pictures of himself and his twins, alongside the documents for the houses he acquired for each of them.

According to the documents, the new 2-bedroom luxury apartments located at Woodland Estate, in the Lekki area of Lagos State, were acquired on the 10th of June.

Both documents bear the names of the twins, Jalil and Jelani Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe.

He wrote, “God blessed me with 3 boys a while back: Jamal, Jalil and Jelani (triplets). 4 days after, I lost Jamal.

“Nevertheless, I made a promise to him that I’ll be the best father in the whole galaxy to his brothers. Congrats to the latest home owners in town, Jelani and Jalil. My first gift to my sons.”

Kizz Daniel had on May 1st, announced the birth of his twins as he celebrated his birthday.

However, the Woju crooner is yet to disclose the mother of the twin babies.