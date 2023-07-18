Kogi 2023: Another Court Upholds Ododo As APC Guber Candidate

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Justice Obiora Egwatu of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has affirmed Usman Ododo as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State.

Egwatu dismissed the suit filed against Ododo, Ozigi Deedat, APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission, by a chieftain in the party, Abubakar Achimugu.

In the suit marked “FHC/CS/585/2023”, the applicant, who was a governorship aspirant in the APC, alleged that Ododo and Deedat did not resign from the Kogi State Public Service before contesting and eventually winning during the primary election on 14th April 2023.

His lawyer, Josiah O. Daniel-Ebune, urged the court to disqualify the governorship candidate on the grounds.

But the judge, having looked at evidence placed before him by the defendants, said Ododo resigned on March 8, 2023.

The judge added that Ododo does not have to submit his resignation letter from Kogi government employment to INEC since he was contesting the primary election.

“Did the 2nd and 3rd Defendants resign as Political Office Holders?

“I have looked at the resignation letters, addressed to the Governor of Kogi State. They were duly received on the 8th of March 2023. The resignation letters became effective from the date of receipt of the letter.”

“The 2nd (Ododo) and 3rd Defendants duly resigned, hence they are qualified to participate in the primary election,” the judge held while dismissing the suit for lacking in merit.

This verdict came after a brother judge, Justice James Omotosho, had dismissed the suit filed by an All Progressives Congress Kogi governorship aspirant Senator Smart Afolabi Adeyemi Usman Ododo.

Adeyemi argued that the election that produced Ododo was fraudulent but the court dismissed the claim for being untrue.