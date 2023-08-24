Kogi APC Rejects Meseko, Okolo’s NWC Appointments

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Kogi chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Abdullahi Ganduje-led National Working Committee (NWC) are having disagreements over the persons appointed to fill some vacant positions within the committee.

This comes as the Kogi APC has rejected the appointment of Duro Meseko as Deputy National Publicity Secretary and Ikani Shuaibu Okolo as Zonal Organising Secretary — which were positions reserved for Kogi by the APC NWC.

According to the state chapter, the rejection is due to the fact that it wasn’t consulted prior to the appointments.

Abdullahi Bello, the Kogi APC Chairman, submitted a detailed petition to the NWC on Thursday, urging the reversal of the appointments.

In a letter, Bello highlighted that the NWC chose individuals who allegedly used the President Bola Tinubu’s name and influence, instead of the candidates nominated by the Kogi chapter.

His letter reads in part: “Consequent upon the resignation of the two officers from the party, the Kogi State All Progressives Congress under the leadership of the Governor, His Excellency Alh. Yahaya Bello, CON, met to ratify and forward names of replacements for the national and zonal officers who left the party.

“The State Chapter ratified Hon. Yahaya Ade Ismail as the new Deputy National Publicity Secretary and Hon. Isiaka Musa as the Zonal Organising Secretary for North Central. And in line with the provisions of our constitution, the ratified replacements to the National Working Committee through the North Central Zonal Chairman of the Party.

“To our dismay, the National Working Committee came up with strange names which didn’t pass through the State Chapter nor the North Central Zone of the party and purportedly went ahead to ratify them, citing “Presidency interest” as the rationale for their action. We strongly reject the action as we will not be parties to the blatant and flagrant violation of our party’s constitution.

“Our belief in Mr President as a man who respects the Constitution of our party and a man who believes in due process is unshaken in the face of the current confusion foisted on the party by people dropping the name of the President to achieve their selfish aims.

“We call on the National Working Committee of the Party to reverse the unconstitutional replacements done on our behalf without our ratification or approval and revert to our ratified list as they occupy those offices on behalf of the State Chapter of our party. We have delivered Kogi State to the APC, and the least we will expect is for the party hierarchy to continue to support us to achieve greater heights.

“The Kogi State Chapter of the APC, therefore, rejects the decision of the National Working Committee in its entirety and urges it to follow the constitution of our party and the due process our party is known for. We are confident that the interest of the party is for Kogi State to remain a stronghold of the APC, especially now that we march towards November 11 to retain the state.”

On Wednesday, the party’s National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, told journalists that the choice to fill the vacant positions was taken at the NWC meeting.

The changes included replacing the former National Deputy Chairman for the North, Abubakar Kyari, with Ali Dalori, the Borno party chairman, while Mary Alile Idele from Edo State took the place of the outgoing National Women Leader, Betta Edu.