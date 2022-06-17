Kogi Assembly Impeaches Deputy Speaker, Suspend 3 Principal Officers For ‘Gross Misconduct’

Nigeria Politics
By Martins Ayotunde
Ahmed-Muhammed
Kogi Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Muhammed

The Kogi State House of Assembly has impeached its Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Muhammed, over allegations of gross misconduct and arbitrary use of office.

Muhammed was impeached on Friday morning in an emergency setting held at the Assembly Complex in Lokoja.

The lawmakers accused him and three other principal officers of gross misconduct and arbitrary use of office.

In a motion of urgent importance read by Hon. Enema Paul, member representing (Dekina/Okura) State Constituency, he said 17 lawmakers signed the impeachment of Hon. Ahmed Mohammed and the suspension of three other principal officers in the house.

The three principal officers removed from office and later suspended from the house are Bello Hassan Balogun (Majority Leader), Idris Ndako (Deputy Majority Leader), and Hon. Edoko Moses Ododo (Chief Whip).

The house subsequently announced Alfa Momoh Rabiu, a lawmaker representing Ankpa II, as the new Deputy Speaker.

Other new principal officers elected are Hon. Muktar Bajeh (Majority Leader), Umar Isah Tanimu (Deputy Majority Leader), Enema Paul (Deputy Chief Whip), and Ahmed Dahiru (Chief Whip).

The Speaker, Prince Mathew Kolawole, had earlier announced the dissolution of all the house standing committee

