Kogi Decides: Ajaka, Ododo Share Wins Across Polling Units In Lokoja

Vote counting has commenced in several polling units in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital, where 157,248 residents registered to vote and 147,257 Permanent Voter Cards were collected.

At Nepa Open Space 010, Ward A, Lokoja, Muritala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) polled 81 votes, while Ahmed Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) garnered 39, with Dino Melaye of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) scoring 16.

There were 750 registered voters at the PU, while accredited voters stood at 146.

At PU 064, Ward A, Lokoja, the APC garnered 39 votes, while the PDP and SDP had 10 and 26 votes, respectively.

In Nuru Mubeen Open Space 052, Ward A, Lokoja, the APC had 49 votes, the PDP, 6, and the SDP, 20.

At Kamarudeen Shamsiyat PU22, Crowder Ward A, the APC had 53 votes, the PDP, 22, and the SDP, 53.

The three candidates are battling to secure the majority of lawful votes cast across the 22 Local Government Areas in the state, which has 1,833,160 total number of registered voters.

In Lokoja, it appears to be a two-horse race between Ododo and Ajaka, based on the results so far declared by INEC in the PUs visited by our correspondent.

The counting process in Lokoja is relatively peaceful.