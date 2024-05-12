Kogi Govt. Announces Rescue Of Some Abducted Confluence University Students

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kogi State government has disclosed that some of the abducted students of Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Okene in Kogi State, have been rescued.

Recall that the students who were abducted on Friday were said to be in the class to read in preparation for the first-semester examination scheduled for Monday, May 13 when the kidnappers struck.

A statement signed by the State’s Commissioner of Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, stated that the students were rescued safely by local hunters and other security agents.

“We commend our local hunters and all the conventional security agents for their bravery and gallantry. Of special commendation is the DSS for acting on credible intelligence to coordinate a fearless confrontation on the outlaws.

“The security agencies have once again demonstrated why Kogi State will remain an uncomfortable place for bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements.

“The success recorded so far is a clear testament of the readiness of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo to ensure adequate and uncompromising security for the people of Kogi State,” he said.

The commissioner who did not disclose the number of students rescued, however stated that the security agents are currently combing the forests to ensure all the students still in captivity are found and brought home safely.

He urged the public to report anyone found with gun wounds in their area, explaining that the vigilante and security agents engaged the kidnappers in a fierce shootout which led the kidnappers escaped with gun wounds.

“We urge residents to report anyone with gun wounds found in their communities to law enforcement agents,” he said.