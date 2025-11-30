Kogi Govt Confirms Kidnap Of Pastor, Wife, Church Members In Yagba West

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kogi Government has confirmed the Sunday early morning attack on a Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ejiba, Yagba West Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, who made the confirmation in a statement on Sunday in Lokoja, strongly condemned the attack.

The gunmen that launched the attack allegedly whisked away the pastor, his wife and some other worshippers.

The incident has thrown the Ejiba community into chaos, with people running shelter-skelter in search of a safe place to hide.

Fanwo, who described the incident as very sad and unfortunate, assured that the victims would all be rescued.

“Those who struck at Ejiba must have been hiding in the community for some days or in bushes around the village.

“Some villagers would have seen them and kept quiet. If you refuse to raise alarms when you see strange faces at a time like this, who knows who will be victims of their madness?

“Worshipping in the bush without security in this era, just a few weeks after worshippers were abducted from a church in Kwara State, to me is not ideal.

“We all need to be security conscious at this time. We also need to volunteer intelligence,” he advised.

The commissioner said that the state government and the Yagba West LGA have been working hard to battle criminality in the area as a border LGA.

According to him, Ejiba has had its fair share of some of these criminal activities, yet some pastors would still encourage their members to come to a church in the bush to worship at a time like this without recourse.

“It’s easy to blame the government, but those suffering in the hands of these incurable irredentists are our people. So why won’t we subscribe to wisdom?

“When you see something, say something. Avoid going to unsecured churches and mosques now.

“Avoid absolutely unnecessary journeys at this time. Any journey along the danger zones should be avoided. Do not disclose your movement to anyone again.”

Fanwo said that the state government and the security operatives have taken drastic measures to rescue the kidnapped victims.