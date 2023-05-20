Kogi Guber: Deputy Publicity Secretary Dumps APC ‘On Principle’

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary and member of the National Working Committee, (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Murtala Yakubu Ajaka has decamped to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

This comes a month after Ajaka was prevented from participating in the APC primary that was held on 14th April 2023.

According to reports, Ajaka’s resignation was contained in a letter dated 17th May 2023, addressed to the national chairman of the APC.

In the letter, Ajaka said he has also communicated in writing to the Chairman of APC, Ajaka Ward in Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The letter reads in part “Kindly permit me to extol the exemplary brinkmanship, astuteness, sagacity and political dexterity with which Your Excellency, being supported by the current National Working Committee, have successfully bonded the hitherto fragile fabrics of the Party; firmly enough to record the most eminent victories in the last general elections.

“Having proudly won the presidential election therefore, I have the utmost faith that the Party, under your charge is able to help the incoming administration upgrade the standard of governance for the greater good of Nigerians.

“I also, by this medium wish to thank my fellow NWC members for their extra-ordinary camaraderie while we worked together, it is my hope that we are parting ways on the basis of principle, only to meet again, in due course”.

Alaska who was formally suspended for alleged anti-party activities before

he was barred from participating in the APC primary in the state held last month has alleged that the primaries did not hold but was “allocated”

However, the former APC member is reportedly working to pick the governorship ticket of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP) in the November 11 Governorship election in Kogi State.