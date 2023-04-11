Kogi Guber: Dino Melaye Cannot Win, Wike Warns PDP Against Fielding ‘Attack Dog’ For Governorship Election

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has warned that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will lose the forthcoming Kogi state gubernatorial elections if it presents former Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye as flagbearer.

Wike said this in an interactive session on the affairs of the party with select journalists on Tuesday.

According to the Rivers State governor, there is a plot to change the delegates list ahead of the party governorship primaries in Kogi state to favour Melaye.

He added that presenting Melaye will amount to certain defeat for the party during the 11th of November governorship elections in Kogi state.

Describing the former Kogi West senator as an attack dog, Wike asserted that he (Melaye) does not have what it takes to be governor of a state.

He said, “what they are doing now in Kogi state is that they have changed the delegates’ list to favour a particular candidate who, as far as I’m concerned is dead on arrival, there is no way if what they are planning happens in Kogi state, by giving opportunity to Dino Melaye and what I tell people that you’ve started to fail first.

“When you give Dino that ticket you know he won’t win, why will Kogi people vote for a candidate like Dino, are we joking?

“We are talking governance of a state, we are not talking about drama, if PDP present such a candidate and you know that Kogi people want development, they can’t be serious.

“Dino does not have what it takes for crying out loud, what is he going to do, he knows. He does not have what it takes to be a governor at all, it’s not by coming to act drama on television, no it’s not that!

“When you say PDP wants to win election and what you do is to give ticket to Dino Melaye and tomorrow you will say that you were rigged, when you have already started rigging yourself. Is this party serious at all, do they really want to win the election or they just want to present a candidate. Are you going to give the ticket to somebody because he was your attack dog?” he queried.