Kogi Guber: Dino Melaye Not Marketable, APC Replies PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are engaged in a war of words ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State.

Ahmed Ododo, flagbearer of the ruling APC, and Dino Melaye of the PDP, are regarded as the leading candidates in the election.

An APC chieftain, Zachaeus Michael, on Wednesday mocked the PDP, saying the party is an empty shell in Kogi State and as a result has no chance of winning the governorship poll.

Michael, who is equally the Executive Secretary of the Kogi State Office of Disability Affairs, spoke while responding to comments made by the Chairman of the PDP Campaign Council for Kogi, Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke.

Adeleke had on Tuesday boasted that PDP will unseat the APC in the state.

He also said he was confident of PDP’s victory, saying, “Forget the fact that we are going against an incumbent, I have defeated incumbents several times; if we focus our mind and we have faith anything can be done. We must believe in what we are doing.

“I am bringing you the template of IMOLE from Osun State. I am bringing with me the secrets of hard work and success stories,” the governor said at the inaugural meeting of the PDP Campaign Council in Abuja.

Responding on Wednesday, APC chieftain Michael said, “Kogi State is not Osun. Governor Yahaya Bello has a lot of visible achievements to showcase that will make the APC win overwhelmingly.

“On the other hand, the PDP is an empty shell. All the PDP leaders and members have all joined the APC. I wondered how the PDP will win when it has no structure, not even a single individual who can lead the party in the state in leadership.”

He added, “The PDP candidate is not marketable, his clownish politics has made him unmarketable and unsaleable.

“The scenario in Kogi is different from Osun State. The last governorship contest in Osun was one between the APC and APC, but in Kogi State, the APC is formidable with water tight followership.

“The APC will trounce the PDP silly. The PDP candidate will not come fourth in the forthcoming November governorship election,” he added.