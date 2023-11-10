Kogi Guber: Have Confidence To Vote Your Choice, Gov Bello Tells Residents

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has commended the Federal Government and the security agencies for their commitment to a peaceful governorship election in the state on Saturday.

The governor also called on electorates to come out en masse to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ahmed Ododo, noting it is their civic right to elect leaders of their choice.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Kingsley Femi Fanwo, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Communications.

“The security operatives in the state are here to protect you and make your votes count. They are not in the state to intimidate or harass you as they have remained very professional since arriving in the state to provide security for our people and we commend the Federal Government and security agencies for their commitment to peaceful poll.

“Every Polling Unit will be protected and the eligible voters will have the confidence to cast their votes. Violence should be shunned by all as we cannot afford to lose the peace we enjoy in the state to an exercise which should ordinarily be a celebration of democratic rights,” the Kogi State government assured.

In addition, the government announced the end of its campaign activities in line with relevant provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

Fanwo said the party or its candidate will not be liable for any infringement on campaign duration by APC supporters.