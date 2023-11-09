Kogi Guber: Igbo, Yoruba Communities Reveal Expectations From Saturday Poll

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Leaders of the Igbo and Yoruba communities in Kogi State have called for a peaceful election on Saturday, November 11, and revealed their expectations from the polls.

The governorship election in Kogi is seen as a three-horse race between Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dino Melaye of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and Ahmed Ododo of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Igbo Community

Mr. Chuka Jude Ozor, Third Vice President of the Igbo Community Association, Lokoja, Kogi State, told THE WHISTLER in an interview that the association was looking forward to a free and fair election.

Ozor said that almost all the political parties were trying to align with the association because Igbos in the state are major stakeholders due to their numbers.

He added that their members were encouraged to go and vote for their preferred candidates and return home peacefully.

“On our own, we encourage our people to go out there to vote and go home peacefully. We expect our people to maintain law and order on that day and not be used for any form of violence.

“This is where we do our business. All we want is peace. That is the only stake the Igbo Community has as far as this election is concerned,” he stated.

Ozor also acknowledged the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, and President Bola Tinubu for the heavy security presence in the state.

According to him, this would give the people confidence and encourage them to come out and vote.

“We only call upon them (security agencies) to do their jobs.

“We want to see where the presence of security will be a deterrent to evil people,” he added.

Yoruba Community

For the Oba of the Yoruba community in the state, Chief Alhaji Bello Audu Oke Owoniboy, he expects Yorubas to vote for their individual choices.

“My expectations as a royal father, and Oba of Yoruba Community from Oyo, Osun, Kwara, Ogun, and Ekiti State is that everybody should be peaceful and go and cast their votes for the person of their choice,” he said.

He warned against criminal acts, vandalism, or anything that could upset the government or security agencies.

“We should all be good citizens of this country and this state in particular.

“We should all go out and cast our votes and after casting the vote, we return to our respective homes.

“And I am using this forum to call on the entire Yoruba Community to be law abiding, very orderly, and peaceful. We don’t want vandalism, acrimony, or fighting each other.

“Cast your votes for the candidates of your choice and retire back to your home, and Almighty Allah will be with everyone of us,” the chief said.

He also advised law enforcement agents to be the “peacekeepers of everybody,” adding that there should be no discrimination against any political party.

“Moreover, I am sincerely grateful to all of the security agencies, for playing a vital role and doing a marvelous job, and for leaving their respective homes to come and see to the peace of Kogi state,” the chief said.