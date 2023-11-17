KOGI: INEC Presents Certificate Of Return To Usman Ododo

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

On Friday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presented certificates of return to the Kogi State Governor-Elect, Usman Ododo, and his running mate, Joel Salifu.

The certificates of return were presented at the INEC headquarters in Lokoja.

Speaking after receiving his certificate, Ododo promised to build on the accomplishments of Governor Yahaya Bello while emphasizing the need to uphold unity in the state.

Ododo noted the accomplishments to include youth and women empowerment initiatives, adding that he would prioritize education and employment opportunities for the youths in the state.

“My administration will be committed to sustaining the youth and women empowerment programs of the present administration. My resolve to provide employment for our teeming youths and ensure that education occupies the front burner of our administration remains unchanged.

“My victory at last Saturday’s election is a victory for all. We will run an all-inclusive administration, where everyone, irrespective of tribe, religion, and political affiliation, will be carried along,” said the governor-elect.

Governor Yahaya Bello, who also spoke at the event, called for unity in Kogi for the betterment of the people.

“The election has come and gone and a winner has emerged. I call on the people of the State to work towards the unity and togetherness our administration has achieved,” he said

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of Kogi State, Gabriel Longpet, said the certificate was presented to Ododo in line with INEC’s constitutional mandate, having satisfied all requirements.