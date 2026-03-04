Kogi LGA Imposes Indefinite Curfew Over Insecurity

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Chairman of Yagba West Local Government Area in Kogi, Mr Tosin Olokun, has imposed an indefinite dusk-to-dawn curfew across communities in the area amid rising security concerns.

Olokun made the announcement after an emergency security meeting on Wednesday in Odo-ere.

He explained the curfew would commence at 7:00 p.m., to 6:00 a.m daily, following a surge in cases of kidnapping and other related criminal activities in the area.

According to the chairman, the curfew hours have been adjusted and enforcement strengthened as part of decisive measures to restore calm and protect lives and property.

“All shops and business premises must be completely closed during the curfew hours, with particular emphasis on beer parlours and other nightlife establishments.

“Any shop, bar, or business outlet found operating within the restricted hours will be sealed, and the owners prosecuted in accordance with the law.

“All forms of transportation are hereby suspended during the curfew hours. This includes motorcycles, tricycles, private and commercial vehicles.

“Vehicles from other towns or states passing through Yagba West within the curfew period will not be permitted to transit through the local government area.

“Violators will be arrested, their vehicles impounded, and they will be prosecuted accordingly.

Olokun further advised residents whose daily economic or farming activities required them to access bush paths or remote areas, to exercise extreme caution and limit such movements strictly to safe hours outside the curfew period.

The Chairman stated that the measures, though stringent, were necessary to confront the current security challenges and prevent further criminal infiltration within the LGA.

He urged residents, traditional rulers, youth groups, transport unions, and community leaders to cooperate fully with security agencies and provide timely intelligence that could assist ongoing operations.

He reaffirmed the council’s commitment to prioritise the safety of lives and property of the people.

Olokun assured that the curfew would be continuously reviewed in line with security assessments.(