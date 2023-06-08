Kogi-Moves-To-Establish-3rd-State-Owned-University

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has inaugurated a committee for the establishment of a state-owned university in Okunland in the western senatorial district of the state.

In his remarks after inaugurating the committee on Wednesday at the government house Lokoja, the governor urged the committee to submit its preliminary report within six weeks.

According to Bello, members of the committee have been assigned clear set of terms of reference, which includes determining the nature of the university, be it specialised or conventional, and proposing an appropriate name for the institution.

“Furthermore, they are responsible for preparing the necessary academic brief, university law, and university master plan to be presented to the National Universities Commission (NUC) for recognition and approval.

“The committee will also identify an ideal location and a suitable site to ensure the immediate commencement of academic activities. In terms of sustainability, the committee will explore realistic and sustainable funding sources.

*Additionally, any other activities required for the university’s prompt establishment fall within the committee’s purview,” the governor said.

Bello stressed the importance of involving individuals who could contribute value to the committee’s work and activities.

He noted that the committee would have the authority to co-opt other individuals, both people of Kogi and non-indigenes to provide their expertise in establishing the university.

The governor said the committee also included several key government officials, to ensure a comprehensive and coordinated approach.

In his remarks, the committee chairman, Prof. Olu Obafemi Nnom expressed the committee’s commitment to diligently fulfilling the dreams of the governor and the people of Okunland.

He commended Bello for his dedication to equality, fairness, and inclusive governance, while highlighting the long-standing desire of the Okun people for a university, spanning several decades.

The don emphasised that the establishment of the university in Okunland by Bello’s administration was a significant and enduring gesture that would be remembered by the people for years to come.

The committee has 17 distinguished professors as members, with Prof. Hadiza Aguye, as the committee’s Secretary.

Kogi already has two state-owned universities; Prince Abubakar Audu University in Anyigba, Kogi East, and Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH) in Kogi Central.

The establishment of a state-owned university in Kogi West represents a significant milestone for Bello’s administration.

It highlighted the governor’s dedication to expanding educational opportunities and providing quality higher education to the people of Kogi.