KOGI: Security Agents, Hunters Comb Forest As Ododo Confirms Kidnap Of Nine Students From Confluence University

The Kogi State Government has confirmed the abduction of nine students from the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Okene.

The incident happened on Thursday night when a group of bandits attacked the university premises, instilling fear among students preparing for their upcoming exams.

The assailants, believed to be bandits, infiltrated the university around 9p.m.

Eyewitnesses recounted how the perpetrators, armed and masked, stormed into three lecture halls, firing shots into the air to scare the students.

Following the incident, the State Governor, Usman Ododo, assured the public of efforts to secure the safe return of the abducted students.

In a statement issued on Friday by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, he revealed that the governor “activated the security architecture to track the kidnappers and ensure the abducted students are rescued and the abductors apprehended.”

Fanwo highlighted the collaborative efforts between security operatives and local hunters, who are currently combing the area in pursuit of the abductors.

He noted that the authorities are optimistic about the safe recovery of the missing students and have intensified security measures around tertiary institutions across the state.

The statement reads, “The Kogi State Government received a very disturbing news at about 21.00 hrs, Thursday, 9th May, 2024 that the Confluence University of Science and Technology was invaded by kidnappers.

“Immediately the report was received, the Kogi State Governor, His Excellency Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo activated the security architecture to track the kidnappers and ensure the abducted students are rescued and the abductors apprehended.

“Hundreds of local hunters who understand the terrain as well as the conventional security agents are currently combing the area to ensure safe rescue of the abducted students who were kidnapped in the classrooms. So far, nine students have been reported missing.”

He added that the state government wishes “to assure students, parents and the entire people of Kogi State that the Government is on top of the situation and all the abducted students will be rescued alive.”