Kogi To Sanction Churches Flouting Security Protocols

The Kogi State government says it will sanction Churches found to be violating the state’s security protocols.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, gave the warning in a statement on Wednesday in Lokoja,

Fanwo said the government would sanction churches operating beyond 4:00 pm or in vulnerable locations without security clearance, citing credible intelligence of planned attacks by bandits.

“The government received intelligence of a plot to attack a church in Ijumu Local Government Area, and churches are being warned to comply with security directives to prevent attacks.

“We have observed with deep concern that in spite of clear security advisories, some churches still operate late into the night. This is unacceptable in the face of prevailing security challenges,” Fanwo said.

Fanwo said security measures are in place to prevent the attack but the incident highlighted the need for strict compliance with security directives.

The commissioner said the decision prioritised safety, not faith.

“Churches flouting the protocol pose security risk. Security operatives will stop night services, focusing on prevention over emergency response.

“We prevent crime, we don’t just respond to it,” he stated.

He urged religious leaders to cooperate with security agencies, assuring residents of its commitment to safety and peace.

In a related development, Fanwo said the troops of the Nigerian Army have overrun a terrorist enclave, recovering over 2,000 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammunition and a box of high-velocity grenades.

According to him, the operation, led by the Commander 12 Brigade Nigerian Army’, Brig. -Gen. Kasim Sidi, has significantly degraded the operational capacity of the criminal network.

The operation, dismantled a camp linked to kingpins Kachalla Ibrahim and Shu’aibu. The camp was destroyed, denying terrorists a staging ground.

Kogi State Security Adviser, Cdr Jerry Omodara (rtd), praised the military’s gallantry, saying terrorism won’t find sanctuary in Kogi .

Fanwo gave an assurance that the state government is working with security agencies to end criminality, emphasising Gov. Ahmed Ododo’s commitment to protecting lives and property.

“We are calling on religious leaders to cooperate fully with security agencies.

“Our approach is not cowardice. We are mobilising security forces to overrun the criminals, and we are recording significant successes,” Fanwo said.