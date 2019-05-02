Kogi Workers Threaten Gov. Bello With Sack Over Unpaid Salaries

Advertisement

Workers in Kogi State have issued a stern warning to the embattled State Governor, Yahaya Bello to either pay the outstanding salaries his administration owes them or forget his re-election bid.

Onuh Edoka, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC issued the warning during the celebration of Workers Day at the Confluence Stadium.

Edoka disclosed that the state is owing workers between eight to 38 months salaries with local government workers, primary school teachers and pensioners as the worst hit.



He added that Governor Bello should do the needful because Organised Labour will decide who becomes the next governor of Kogi State during the next election scheduled for November 2.

The NLC chairman also noted that any government which refuses to pay salaries and entitlements should not expect workers to support such government to win another election.

The warning comes days after Governor Bello for the first time publicly admitted that his administration committed a blunder by owing workers between eight and 38 months due to the over two years staff screening exercise he initiated.

The governor’s second term bid according to reports faces several stumbling blocks as his administration aside from owing workers salaries has also been accused of developmental deficits among several others.