KOGI: Yahaya Bello Sacks Special Adviser On Stakeholders’ Relations

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Monday announced the sacking of his Special Adviser on Stakeholders Relations, Mr Anthony Ogah.

Advertisement

The sack is contained in a statement issued in Lokoja by Mrs. Folashade Arike-Ayoade,

Secretary to the Government of Kogi State.

The government said that the sack takes effect from Sunday.

“Governor Bello has issued a directive for the immediate dismissal of Ogah, who served as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Stakeholders Relations.

“The termination of Ogah as the special adviser to the governor is effective from Sept. 24.

*Gov Bello extends his best wishes to Ogah in his future endeavours, ” the state government said.

Advertisement

No reason was given for Ogah’s dismissal.

He was instructed to “promptly hand over his identity card and any other government property or documents in his possession to the Permanent Secretary, Administration, in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the state.”