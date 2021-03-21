Kogi: You Can’t Accept Palliatives And Reject COVID-19 Vaccine, Melaye Tells Gov Bello

56 SHARES Share Tweet

Dino Melaye, the former senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, has criticised Governor Yahaya Bello for allegedly rejecting the state’s share of the AstraZeneca vaccine after allegedly accepting COVID-19 palliatives and money from the Federal Government during the months-long pandemic induced lockdown.

According to Melaye, Governor Bello should have maintained his stand on COVID-19 by rejecting the palliatives allocated to the state during the lockdown since he is a sceptic of the killer virus.

“Kogi Government collected covid-19 money and palliatives from Federal Government and still have the guts to say no covid in Kogi State. Since you collected money and palliatives…una must collect vaccine too. Oyinara,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Both Bello and Melaye are critics of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Kogi governor had several times made bogus and unscientific claims about COVID-19 and the vaccines developed to prevent its spread.

In one of his claims, Bello said: “They want to use the (COVID-19) vaccines to introduce the disease that will kill you and us. God forbids.”

He had questioned how scientists were able to quickly come up with vaccines for COVID-19 while failing to find vaccines for HIV, malaria, cancer, headache and for “several other diseases that are killing us.”

Melaye had also made unsubstantiated claims about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.

“I’m calling on all Africans, particularly Nigerians, not to accept the use of any (COVID-19) vaccine for now. For 100 years we couldn’t find a vaccine for cancer. For over 40 years we are yet to find any vaccine for HIV/AIDS. For over another 100 years research has been going on finding a vaccine for diabetes and we are yet to find one. How then is it possible on earth that in one year you found a vaccine for COVID-19,” the former senator had said in a video posted on his verified twitter page.