Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has been described by the United Labour Congress (ULC) as a failed leader, having failed to address the 38 months salary arrears he’s owing civil servants in the state.

Speaking in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, the state’s Chairman of ULC, Simeon Opaluwa, challenged Governor Bello, who is seeking second term in office, to prioritize the welfare of workers and clear backlog of salaries in the state.

Opaluwa was quoted as making the call in the statement issued by President of the Nigerian Guild of Investigative Journalists (NGIJ), Wale Abydeen.

“Opaluwa, the state chairman of ULC, while chatting with members of the NGIJ on Media Tour of the state in Lokoja, noted that the state civil servants were not happy.

“Civil servants are not happy due to inability of the state government to clear outstanding salaries and pensions, and the ugly situation is having an adverse effect on the economy of the state.

“Kogi is a civil service state and any development without payment of salary amounts to nothing.

He said that the core responsibility of any government was to provide security and prioritise the welfare of the people.

“I can categorically say that Bello has failed woefully in the area of welfare and he must address the issue of salary backlog without further delay,’’ he said.

Opaluwa, however, admitted that the governor had so far been able to eliminate many ghost workers from its payroll through the screening exercise, but noted that salaries had not been regular.

He commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, for what he described as “an impressive performance in area of health, security, road construction and revival of cultural activities, especially in Igala land’’.