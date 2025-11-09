Komolafe Bags Professional Doctorate, Leadership Award

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Commission Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engineer Gbenga Komolafe, has bagged a professional doctorate in leadership (Energy Law) from the International Business School of Scandinavia.

Komolafe was also honoured with the Global Sustainable Leadership Award at the Global Sustainable Education and Leadership (G-SEL) Conference 2025, held at the House of Lords, Palace of Westminster, United Kingdom.

The two-day event, which drew senior policymakers, business leaders, and diplomats from across the world, recognised Komolafe’s exceptional leadership in steering reforms under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and positioning Nigeria as a credible, transparent, and competitive energy investment destination.

Since assuming office, he has been instrumental in deepening Nigeria’s upstream regulatory transformation.

Under his watch, the country’s active rig count surged from just eight in 2021 to over 40, while the total number of rigs stands at 69 as of October 2025.

Revenue performance has also consistently exceeded government targets, with the Commission achieving surpluses of 18.3 per cent in 2022, 14.6 per cent in 2023, and an impressive 84.2 per cent in 2024.

Advertisement

Beyond fiscal success, the NUPRC has recorded major milestones in host community development and indigenous participation.

The Host Community Development Trust has risen to over N350bn, part of which has been used in implementing lofty projects and has contributed to the restoration of peace in hitherto volatile communities.

In his acceptance speech, Komolafe dedicated the award to the Nigerian people, describing it as a reflection of their resilience and the government’s commitment to reform.

“This award belongs to Nigeria. It recognises the courage and faith that drive our reforms in the upstream oil and gas sector. We are building a transparent, accountable, and investment-friendly system that reflects our national values and global aspirations,” he said.

Komolafe noted that the NUPRC’s strategy is anchored on three priorities of transparency, competitiveness, and sustainability with an emphasis on maximising the value of Nigeria’s hydrocarbon resources while advancing the energy transition.

Advertisement

“We are not only regulating production. We are shaping the future of energy in Africa by ensuring that Nigeria remains a reliable supplier, a fair regulator, and a responsible global partner,” the NUPRC boss added.

The G-SEL London Conference 2025, themed ‘The intersection of innovation, sustainability and equity for energy access’, served as a major forum for global dialogue on the future of energy, education, and inclusive growth.

Komolafe’s recognition reinforces Nigeria’s growing reputation as an energy hub built on regulatory integrity, sustainable growth, and global partnership, a milestone that underscores the nation’s role in shaping the next phase of Africa’s energy future.

Other recipients of the Global Sustainable Leadership Award included Angela Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer of the World Energy Council; Jason Jackson, Mayor of Islington, London; Riad Meddeb, Director of Sustainable Energy at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP); and Ben Parsons, Partner at Oakin Energy Transition Strategy, United Kingdom. Others were Macenje “Che Che” Mazoka, Zambia’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom; Seema Malhotra FRSA, Member of Parliament for Feltham and Heston and Minister at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office; and Joel Singh, Director at General Electric Company, United Kingdom.

The award also went to Hon. Dr. Toreria Moyo, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education of Zimbabwe; Mr. Alex Wachira, CBS, Principal Secretary at Kenya’s Ministry of Energy and Petroleum; and H.E. Dr. Morie K. Manyeh, Sierra Leone’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom — rounding off a distinguished roster of leaders honoured for their commitment to sustainable growth, inclusive governance, and energy transition across Africa and beyond.

ENDS