Korede Bello Releases New Single ‘Mr Vendor’

Nigerian singer, Korede Bello is back after a while with a brand new single and video titled ‘Mr Vendor’.

The video is quite colorful and rhymes with Bello’s status as a lady’s man. The video features a party, and several mosaics as props to certain scenes.

In all honesty, Mr Vendor, so far, is the most mature sound since his Beloved album in 2017.

Mavin record CEO, Don Jazzy-produced song.

Watch the video below:

Korede Bello signed a record deal with Mavin Records in 2014, best known for his hit single “Godwin”, a semi-gospel and pop song which became a national anthem and topped many music charts across Nigeria.