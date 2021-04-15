Kris Jenner Shares Divorce Experience To Encourage Kim Kardashian

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Kristen Mary Jenner has given some divorce advise to Kim Kardashian who is currently processing a divorce from Kanye West.

Being a divorcee, Jenner in a video conversation for the Wall Street Journal Magazine, on the final season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” reality show said during her childhood that she learned that it was possible for divorced families to stay amicable.

Although Jenner said she never imagined herself being in that position, she knew if she did find herself as a divorced parent, she could make it work.

“There’s nothing more important than a really great partner, a lot of people will tell you what you want to hear but, if they’re really on the right feet of unimaginative philosophy which is “run for the hills” She said.

Jenner was around the same age Kim Kardashian is now when she became a divorced mother of four, a similar situation with Kim.

Dishing out more motherly advice on how to navigate this particular challenge, Jenner said “I think the most important thing I learned through both of my experiences, is that the kids come first.

“And I think if you keep that in the front of your mind and know they are going to get you through, love is gonna get you through, no matter how much you’re hurting.”

Jenner recalled, that during her divorce from Robert Kardashian; “I used to put everybody to bed and then I would be upset, go to my room, and cry myself to sleep. But I didn’t want to have a pity party in front of the kids.” Which sound like her “focus on what’s important.”

Jenner however, revealed while following their divorce, Robert Kardashian would come over twice a week for dinner and spend every holiday with her. They even talked on the phone multiple times per day.

“Communication, sharing photo, and other things we take for granted today didn’t exist at that time.” She also revealed she is glad Robert Kardashian remained her best friend until he passed away.