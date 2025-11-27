KSM Opens 46th Supreme Council Convention In Kaduna, Seeks Security Reforms

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Worthy Supreme Knight of the Order of the Knights of St. Mulumba (KSM) Nigeria, Sir Dr Charles Mbelede, on Thursday declared open the 46th Supreme Council Convention of the Order in Kaduna with a call on government at all levels to strengthen economic stability, reform the justice and security sectors, and protect press freedom.

Speaking during a pre-convention press briefing, Mbelede praised the Nigerian media as a “pillar of democracy,” stressing that the order remains committed to accountability and productive engagement with journalists

“We consider the ever vibrant Press in Nigeria as our partners in progress,” he said. He noted that the press has been crucial in exposing corruption, shaping national debates, and strengthening democratic governance.

This year’s five-day convention is hosted by the Kaduna Metropolitan Council. According to Mbelede, official activities will begin on Friday with a concelebrated mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, after which Governor Uba Sani is expected to declare the event, is open at Murtala Mohammed Square.

The 2025 theme, “The Catholic Knight: An Agent of Hope in the Face of Christian Persecution,” is expected to spark robust national conversation amid rising concerns over targeted attacks on Christians in parts of the country. The topic also follows international reactions — including recent comments by the U.S. Senator Ted Cruz called for sanctions on Nigerian officials — which the federal government strongly condemned.

The lead paper will be delivered by the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, whom Mbelede described as “one of Nigeria’s finest clerics” with an in-depth understanding of the security realities in northern Nigeria. University scholars Rev. Fr. (Prof.) Peter Tanko and Prof. John Laah will serve as discussants.

On the Order’s internal development, the Supreme Knight revealed that KSM has revitalised its investment portfolio in the last four years to reduce reliance on dues and donations. The KSM bakery and water production ventures in Onitsha and Owerri have been upgraded and are now running “in full throttle,” he said.

Mbelede also announced the successful execution of solar-powered water projects in seven communities across Kaduna, Anambra, Benue, Rivers, Ogun and Delta States. The projects were delivered in partnership with U.S.-based charities Kind One International and Charter House/Kind One, and, he noted, were completed “without foreign trips or overhead burdens.”

On national issues, the Supreme Knight said that while macroeconomic indicators appear to be improving, ordinary Nigerians have yet to feel any real relief. “Inflation and prices of consumer items are still high and impinging negatively on disposable incomes,” he lamented. He urged government to introduce additional measures to ease hardship and strengthen social protection for the vulnerable.

He also called on state governments to invest more aggressively in job creation as a deterrent to youth restiveness, while appealing to security agencies to sustain efforts to restore peace nationwide.

Reiterating the Order’s long-standing advocacy for prison reform, Mbelede expressed concern over persistent congestion in correctional centres, noting that the facilities housed more than 84,000 inmates last year despite a combined capacity of about 50,000. He disclosed that KSM has intensified engagement with the Ministry of Interior and other justice sector actors, adding that the Federal Government had begun prioritising new correctional infrastructure.

The Order has directed its diocesan organs to expand charity programmes, legal aid and medical outreaches in prisons across the country.

Highlighting significant milestones, Mbelede announced that the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has formally approved the Order’s Constitution, describing it as a “grand norm” that will streamline its operations. He also announced his election as Deputy International President of the International Alliance of Catholic Knights (IACK), making him only the second Nigerian to attain the position.

The Order also honoured Super Falcons Head Coach, Sir Justin Pwanidi Madugu — a member and Grand Knight of Yola Sub Council — for leading Nigeria to victory at the African Women’s Cup of Nations. Mbelede said Madugu’s achievements exemplified the Order’s values of resilience, excellence, and service.

The Supreme Knight commended Governor Uba Sani for his strides in peace-building, religious tolerance, and infrastructure development, describing Kaduna as a “commodious and serene setting” for the national gathering.

He urged journalists to provide full coverage of the convention and thanked them for their continuous support.ENDS.