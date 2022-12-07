Kubwa Invasion: Victim Returns With Swollen Eyes After Escape From Kidnappers

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

One of the persons abducted from ‘Kubwa Extension II Relocation Estate’ along Arab Road in the Kubwa suburb of Abuja returned home with swollen eyes after escaping from the abductors in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Chairman of the Kubwa Extension II community, Alhaji Suleiman Seidu, revealed this to THE WHISTLER on Wednesday morning.

While details of the development are still sketchy, the unidentified victim was believed to have been beaten by the kidnappers, thereby resulting in his eyes being swollen.

Seidu told our correspondent that the victim briefed him about his escape but could not provide details as of press time.

“One guy escaped from the kidnappers’ den last night but came back with swollen eyes, they hit his eye with something.

“He came to my house this morning to tell me that he escaped, but he couldn’t answer some questions I asked because he was trying to rush to the hospital, I think.

“He only told me that the assailants are about eight in number, and he can testify they had serious weapons including matches and AK47s, and were dressed like military men.

“The guy they shot dead, popularly known as ‘Oshodi’ (Idoma Born) was gunned down from the back with an AK47.”

Google Street View image of the entrance to Kubwa Extension II Relocation Estate

Speaking further, the community’s chairman contradicted an earlier claim by the police that only four persons were kidnapped and that three out of them had been rescued.

“No, police didn’t rescue anyone, it was only one guy that escaped by himself,” he said, noting that eleven people were abducted during the incident and none of them have been rescued apart from the man that escaped.

Earlier, the spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, said in a press statement that “the suspects while departing the scene, left with four victims, possibly, to enable them evade arrest by the approaching Police response team deployed to the area on quick intervention.”

She confirmed the shooting of two persons “one Oshodi and another Abdulwahab (both other names unknown),” adding “The two gunshot victims were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention but unfortunately, one of them, Oshodi could not survive as he was confirmed dead by the Doctor, while Abdulwahab is still being attended to.”