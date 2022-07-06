Kuje Jailbreak: Correctional Service Confirms Kyari Did Not Escape, Says 443 Inmates Recaptured

The Correctional Service has refuted reports that the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, who is being remanded at the Medium Security Correctional Service in Kuje, Abuja, escaped during an attack on the facility by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

The Chief Superintendent, Correctional Service, Umar Abubakar who spoke on behalf of the Controller General, Haliru Nababa confirmed that Kyari is still in custody.

“This is also to confirm to the general public that DCP Abba Kyari and other VIPs held in the facility did not escape. They are presently in custody, hale and hearty,” Abubakar said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Service further gave an update on the number of inmates that have been recaptured following an intensified search by various security agencies.

“A total of 879 inmates escaped from the facility during the unfortunate attack. As of the time of this report, 443 have been recaptured, 551 inmates are currently in custody, 443 inmates are still at large, 4 inmates dead and 16 inmates sustained various degrees of injuries and are being treated at the moment.

“However, efforts are ongoing to recapture all fleeing inmates.

“The Service will deploy its Corrections Information Management System (CIMS) in synergy with National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to track all fleeing inmates and return them to custody,” the statement read.

The Service appealed to hospitals and other medical institutions and practitioners to report anyone that approach them for treatment of gunshot injuries to the nearest law enforcement agency.

The Controller General of Corrections Haliru Nababa also called on the public to volunteer useful information that may lead to the arrest of the fleeing inmates.

Gunmen suspected to be terrorists, had invaded the Medium Security Custodial Centre, using explosive devices through the main entrance and the fence of the facility respectively.

This website reported that five people were reported dead having, sighted their bodies within the precinct of the Service.