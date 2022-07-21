Kuje Jailbreak: Police Arrest Another Escapee As FG Set To Ban Use Of Motorcycles In Abuja

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
An Officer at the Kuje Corrections Facility
An Officer at the Kuje Corrections Facility

Operatives of the Benue State Police Command have recaptured an inmate, Ebube Igwe Jude, who fled from the Kuje Medium Corrections Service during the jailbreak.

A statement by the command on Thursday said the fleeing suspect was arrested, at George Akume way, Wurukum, Makurdi, the state capital.

“On 19/7/2022 at about 3 pm, information was received about one Ebube Igwe Jude; a fugitive who had arrived Makurdi as a result of Kuje jailbreak,” the statement signed by the command spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene said.

Upon his arrest, Igwe confessed to having escaped during an attack and revealed that he is awaiting trial in a case of Culpable Homicide involving his girlfriend.

The suspect will subsequently be handed over to the Nigeria Correctional Services for necessary action as the number of recaptured rises to five.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Aregbesola, Allies Shun Osun Governorship Election

Nigeria Politics

Osun Guber: Aregbesola’s Camp Refuses To Endorse Oyetola

Since the jailbreak on July 5, security operatives have recaptured fleeing inmates in Niger, Abuja, Ogun, Kaduna and Benue States.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government on Thursday said it was considering a ban on the use of motorcycles and mining activities.

The Ministers of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Justice, Abubakar Malami and Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, disclosed this to journalists after a Security Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The cabinet members noted that the development would halt the funding and logistics of terrorists who leveraged the use of motorcycles to execute their operations.

They were, however, silent on the reach of the ban.

You might also like

Kuje Jailbreak: Officials, Expert Explain How Defective Physical Security, Internal…

Nigerians With Expired Passports Can Now Return Home Without Renewal After…

Just In: NDLEA arrests Fleeing Kuje Inmate With Drug In Abuja

Buhari Off To Spain To Discuss ‘Extradition Of Convicted Persons’ After Meeting APC…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.