Kuje Jailbreak: Police Arrest Another Escapee As FG Set To Ban Use Of Motorcycles In Abuja

Operatives of the Benue State Police Command have recaptured an inmate, Ebube Igwe Jude, who fled from the Kuje Medium Corrections Service during the jailbreak.

A statement by the command on Thursday said the fleeing suspect was arrested, at George Akume way, Wurukum, Makurdi, the state capital.

“On 19/7/2022 at about 3 pm, information was received about one Ebube Igwe Jude; a fugitive who had arrived Makurdi as a result of Kuje jailbreak,” the statement signed by the command spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene said.

Upon his arrest, Igwe confessed to having escaped during an attack and revealed that he is awaiting trial in a case of Culpable Homicide involving his girlfriend.

The suspect will subsequently be handed over to the Nigeria Correctional Services for necessary action as the number of recaptured rises to five.

Since the jailbreak on July 5, security operatives have recaptured fleeing inmates in Niger, Abuja, Ogun, Kaduna and Benue States.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government on Thursday said it was considering a ban on the use of motorcycles and mining activities.

The Ministers of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Justice, Abubakar Malami and Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, disclosed this to journalists after a Security Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The cabinet members noted that the development would halt the funding and logistics of terrorists who leveraged the use of motorcycles to execute their operations.

They were, however, silent on the reach of the ban.