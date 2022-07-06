Kuje Prison Attack: Security Operatives Apprehend 400 Prisoners, Intensify Search For Others

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
Entrance To The Correctional Service

Security operatives have begun the search for over 600 escaping inmates from the Medium Security Correctional Service invaded by armed men in the Kuje area of Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Shuaibu Belgore confirmed the information while addressing the press at the scene of the jailbreak on Wednesday.

But Security Operatives have begun an intensive search for the escaping inmates as over 300 inmates had voluntarily returned and some apprehended, Belgore noted.

A session of the Correctional service destroyed by the assailants.

The correctional service with a capacity of over 900 was invaded by armed men suspected to be Boko Haram syndicate, on Tuesday night, the authorities claimed.

Belgore said: “There have been several attacks on our facilities most of them are being repelled but every now and then there is one that they have succeeded. In this one, they came very determined with high explosives.

“The initial entry attempt was unsuccessful then they attack another section of the wall with higher-grade explosives which brought the wall down.

“Reinforcement came when they were halfway through it. They were eventually repelled. At the time they came in, they killed one NSCDC personnel while trying to save the situation.

Returning inmates apprehended by security operatives walking back to the Service
Captured Inmates
Hilux conveying at least five bodies at the Correctional Service

“The inmates here is 994. We understand they are Boko Haram terrorists and specifically came for their conspirators. Many of them are returned, some were retrieved from the bushes they were hiding. Right now, we have retrieved about 300 out of about 600 that got out of the jail.”

Also speaking, the Defence Minister, Bashir Magashi added that “currently they are about 64 of them (Boko Haram) as inmates and we could not locate them.”

The assailant’s invasion witnessed the destruction of at least seven vehicles while an unidentified number of lives were lost.

THE WHISTLER sighted blood spill as well as a boot, wrapped with blood stain at the security stand.

Bloodstain sighted at the security post of the Correction service where the NSCDC operative was killed.

At least five bodies, wrapped were also sighted but this website could not immediately verify their identities.

An unspecified number of the Correctional Service staff were also injured and are currently receiving treatment at the National hospital.

