Kuje Prison Escapee Arrested In Ogun

A 28-year-old inmate who escaped from the Kuje Correctional Center, Yakubu AbdulMumuni, has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command.

The suspect was arrested in Sango-Ota, in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said this in a statement on Wednesday.

Oyeyemi said AbdulMumuni, who was convicted for conspiracy and culpable homicide in Kogi State and sent to Kuje prison, was arrested on Monday by operatives of the Police Command.

Oyeyemi said, “The escapee, 28year old Yakubu AbdulMumuni was arrested following information received by policemen at Sango-Ota divisional headquarters that, the convict was sighted somewhere around Sango Ota.

“Upon the information, the DPO Sango-Ota division, SP Saleh Dahiru, quickly moblised his men and moved to the area where the convict was apprehended.

“He confessed to the Police that he escaped from Kuje Correctional Center on the 5th of July 2022, when the Center was attacked by bandits.

“He stated further that he was convicted by Kogi state High Court for offence of Conspiracy and Culpable Homicide and sent to Kuje Correctional Center.”

The PPRO, however, said the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to facilitate the transfer of the convict to Correctional Center with immediate effect.