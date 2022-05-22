Kumuyi Succumbs To IPOB’s Advice, Cancels Abia Crusade

The General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, has cancelled his planned crusade in Aba, Abia State.

This development is coming a few days after the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Emma Powerful, advised the church to cancel the program due to the raging insecurity in the South-east.

Powerful stated; “Let him (Kumuyi) and the organisers of the crusade make sure that nothing happens. The security of this region is not good because of political and criminal activities. We, therefore, advise him to stop this crusade for security reasons.

“IPOB will not allow anyone to die because of this crusade scheduled to hold in Aba.”

The crusade was scheduled to hold in Aba from May 24 to May 29, 2022.

Confirming the cancellation, Mr. James Akpofure, chairman of the organizing committee of the crusade disclosed; “As there are currently some security challenges at the intended alpha location (Aba, Abia State, Nigeria), the Global Crusade Convener, Pastor (Dr) W.F. Kumuyi commiserate with our people in Abia State and would keep praying for God’s divine intervention for the insecurity bedevilling the South-East geopolitical zone.

“The South-East zone has recorded massive killings and deadly attacks by gunmen in the past one year. Hundreds of civilians, politicians and security agents have been gruesomely murdered by rampaging marauders parading themselves as ‘unknown gunmen’. Also, government facilities including local government secretariats, police stations and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission have been burnt by the vicious criminals.

“Kumuyi’s crusade was not the first to be cancelled in recent times. Last week, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, also cancelled his crusades in Sokoto and Bauchi states following the brutal murder of a Christian student, Deborah Yakubu, for alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammed”, he said.

Another member of the organising committee had in a telephone conversation with The PUNCH also confirmed that the crusade had been cancelled and added that a new venue would be announced for the Crusade.