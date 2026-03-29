Kwankwaso Resigns From NNPP

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Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has formally resigned from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), citing the need for a strategic political realignment.

In a press statement he issued on Sunday, the former Kano State governor and NNPP presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections announced that his resignation takes immediate effect.

Kwankwaso expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve as the party’s national leader and presidential flag bearer, noting that the decision to leave was not an easy one.

“Considering the current trajectory of the nation’s political landscape, which calls for strategic realignment, I have found it necessary to identify with another political platform that offers the best opportunity to effectively change the nation,” he said.

He appreciated the National Chairman of the party, Ajuji Ahmed, the National Working Committee, Board of Trustees, National Executive Committee, and party leaders at all levels for their support during his time in the NNPP.

Kwankwaso also acknowledged the contributions of members of the Kwankwasiyya movement, commending their dedication and commitment to the party’s mission.

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He expressed optimism about continued collaboration with stakeholders towards building a better and more prosperous Nigeria.

THE WHISTLER reported Kwankwaso would be defecting to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Monday.