Kwankwaso Set To Join ADC Wednesday

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Strong indications emerged on Tuesday that former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, may formally obtain his membership card of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Wednesday.

Sources within the ADC leadership disclosed that Kwankwaso is expected to register as a member of the opposition party in his hometown, Kwankwaso, located in Madobi Local Government Area of Kano State.

Kwankwaso, who was the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, has in recent weeks hosted key figures of the ADC at his Kano residence, fuelling speculation about his imminent defection.

Among those who visited him recently is the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party Nigeria, Peter Obi.

Also, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, met with Kwankwaso amid growing claims that he is considering a move to the ADC.

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Makinde ia leading figure in a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party Nigeria (PDP), led by Kabiru Turaki, SAN.

The faction remains locked in a protracted leadership dispute with another camp aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Both camps continue to lay claim to the leadership of the PDP, with reconciliation efforts yet to yield any meaningful outcome.

Meanwhile, the ADC leadership on Tuesday, received a report of its constitution review committee.

The report was received by the party’s National Legal Adviser, Prof Oserheimen Osunbor, on behalf of the ADC National Chairman, Senator David Mark.

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In a speech by Mark, which was read on his behalf by Osunbor, the party said the task of reviewing the constitution must reflect the realities of the time.

The chairman added that the constitution must also meet the expectations of ADC members, and the urgent need to strengthen internal democracy, transparency, and accountability.

“I am particularly encouraged that this review process involved wide consultations across the states, zones, and critical stakeholders of our party.

“This inclusive approach reinforces our belief that the ADC belongs to all its members, irrespective of status or position.

“As we receive this report today, let me assure you that the National Working Committee will carefully study its recommendations with utmost seriousness,” Mark said.