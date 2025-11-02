Kwankwaso Urges US Support For Nigeria, Not Threats

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso, has criticized the President of the United States, Donald Trump, over his recent remarks describing Nigeria as a “country of particular concern.”

Kwankwaso, in a statement shared on his Facebook page on Sunday, said Trump’s comment was concerning, stressing that Nigeria remains a sovereign nation confronting security challenges caused by outlaws and criminals, not by any religious or ethnic groups.

“I have noted with increasing concern the heightened pronouncements on Nigeria by President Donald Trump. This follows his designation of Nigeria as a ‘country of particular concern.

“The insecurity we face does not distinguish based on religious, ethnic, or political beliefs,” Kwankwaso wrote.

Trump had, on Friday, announced that Nigeria would be designated a “Country of Particular Concern,” alleging that the government tolerates attacks on Christians by extremists.

The decision, made under the U.S. International Religious Freedom Act, allows possible sanctions or aid cuts, though Nigeria’s government has dismissed the claim as misleading and politically motivated.

The former Kano State governor in his post, urged the United States to show genuine partnership rather than instead of issuing statements that could worsen divisions.

“The United States should assist the Nigerian authorities with better cutting-edge technology to tackle these problems, rather than posing a threat that could further polarise our country,” he said.

He also advised the Nigerian government to respond through diplomatic engagement rather than confrontation.

“The Nigerian government should also consider appointing special envoys from its distinguished diplomats to engage the American government. Additionally, it is necessary to appoint permanent ambassadors to represent Nigeria’s interests on the international stage,” he advised.

Appealing to Nigerians to stay united in the face of external criticism, he said, “To my fellow countrymen, this is an important moment where we should emphasise unity of belonging over division.”