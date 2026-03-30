Kwankwaso’s Son Resigns From NNPP, To Join ADC

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Son of the 2023 New Nigeria Peoples Party presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Mustapha Kwankwaso, has officially resigned from the NNPP.

Mustapha, a former Kano State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, announced his resignation in a statement posted on his official Facebook page on Monday.

This development comes a day after his father also resigned from NNPP in preparation to defect to ADC. Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, his father, is set to join the ADC.

“I want to inform the general public that as of today, I have officially resigned my membership from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

“This decision has not been taken lightly, and I want to assure you that it is a deliberate and well-considered move.

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“I am currently in the process of joining the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and I am excited about this new chapter in my political journey,” Mustapha said.

Mustapha, who is also a secretary of the Kwankwasiyya movement, explained that his decision to join the ADC is motivated by his belief that the party is best positioned to deliver change and progress in Nigeria, particularly in Kano State.

“I believe that the ADC, with its vision and values, offers a viable platform for us to work together towards achieving our shared goals of good governance, economic prosperity, and improved well-being for all,” he added.