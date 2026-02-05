Kwara/Benue Killings: Rising Violence Serious Threat To National Stability, Says Kogi Senator

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has stated that the rising wave of violence in the country poses a grave threat to national peace and stability.

She stated this while condemning the recent killings in Kwara State, describing the attacks as “unacceptable and deeply troubling.”

Her condemnation followed a deadly attack on Tuesday night on Woro and Nuku communities in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, where over 100 persons were initially feared dead after gunmen invaded the communities.

In a related incident, several persons were also killed when bandits attacked the Abande community in Mbaikyor Ward of Turan, Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, later confirmed that 75 persons were killed in the Kaiama attack.

In a condolence message she personally issued in Abuja on Thursday, Akpoti-Uduaghan expressed sympathy with the families of the victims and affected communities, describing the incident as a senseless and tragic loss of lives.

While lamenting the continued bloodshed, the senator cautioned that unchecked insecurity could undermine national cohesion, urging governments at all levels to take urgent and decisive steps to stem the tide.

“The persistent killings of innocent Nigerians are unacceptable and deeply troubling. My heart goes out to the families who have been plunged into grief by these senseless acts.

“Protecting lives and ensuring justice must be non-negotiable. The safety of our citizens should always be the highest priority of the government,” she said.

She called on federal and state authorities to move beyond rhetoric and deploy coordinated and effective measures to address the worsening security situation across the country.

According to her, prompt and transparent investigations into the Kwara attacks are crucial to ensure accountability and restore public confidence in government.

“Those responsible for these attacks must be identified and brought to justice without delay. Impunity only emboldens criminal elements and deepens the suffering of our people,” she said.

Akpoti-Uduaghan stressed that political leaders and security agencies bear both constitutional and moral responsibilities to act decisively to prevent further bloodshed.

Additionally, she said intelligence-driven policing and stronger community engagement are critical to tackling the root causes of violence.

“These killings underscore the urgent need for a more effective and people-centred security architecture. Our communities deserve to live without fear, and governments at all levels must rise to this responsibility,” she said.