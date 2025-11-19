Kwara Church Killings Reinforce Christian Genocide Claim, Says ADC

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said that the recent killings and abductions in a Kwara church, may have reinforced claims of Christian genocide in Nigeria.

The party observed on Wednesday that the genocide narrative, previously dismissed by the Federal Government, is becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy under the Tinubu administration.

At least two worshippers at the Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State, were brutally murdered while the pastor and many other congregants were abducted by gunmen during a church service.

The attack on the church came a few days after 25 female students were abducted and their vice principal killed when terrorists invaded a secondary school in Kebbi on Monday.

While condemning the two unfortunate incidents, the APC, on Wednesday, accused the Federal Government of being reactive and defensive instead of confronting the challenge.

A statement by the party’s spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, said latest tragedies were another painful reminder of the pervasive insecurity that has taken roots across the country.

“Coming within hours of another attack in Kebbi State where school officials were killed and students abducted, this particularly brutal attack and abduction gives the impression that this government has lost control and Nigerians now live at the mercy of gun men who are now emboldened by government’s failure to act decisively,” the party said.

The ADC expressed concerns that the failure of the government to conduct an honest appraisal of the problem, has emboldened the attackers.

The party slammed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar for his recent interview where he claimed that “only 177 Christians had been killed in the last five years.”

“We find this statement unfortunate and offensive. And if it reflects the thinking within the Federal Government, such a statement would explain why this government has failed to address the problem and why they cannot be trusted to solve it.”

The ADC condemned attempts by the Minister to reduce deaths to mere numbers.

“It does not matter how many people have been killed or what religion or language they speak.

“As seen in the video on Eruku church attack, one poor old woman, cut down by bullets while she prays is enough.

“But this government does not know how to take responsibility or how to be accountable. Or else, how can an official of government engage in the wrong-headedness and dangerous race to the bottom argument over which religious group has recorded more casualties in the country.

“Does 117 deaths make this situation more acceptable? Or, does the argument that more Muslims have been killed make it less tragic?

“In addition to the wanton killings, what is shaping up as another great tragedy is the Tinubu government’s defensive mind set and its growing tendency to minimise the scale of this crisis.

“But the truth is that under this Tinubu administration, Nigeria is fast turning to a killing field, and the President not appear to recognise that his most important job is to protect life.

“Nigeria is bleeding, communities are grieving, families are being destroyed, and the government continues to respond with excuses, denial, and dangerous rhetoric,” the party said.

The ADC called on the Federal Government to arrest the growing anarchy before it consumes everyone.

It argued that Nigerians deserve protection, not platitudes, adding, “Our houses of worship must be safe, our communities must be safe, our country must be safe.”