Kwara Civil Servant Charged For Receiving N25,000 From ‘Yahoo Boy’

Lamba Binta, a 43 year old civil servant in Kwara State, has been arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Binta was arraigned before Justice Muhammed Sani of the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin for allegedly been in possession of the sum of N25,000 said to be proceed of crime committed by one Faloye Oluwadamilola Victor.

Victor was arrested by the EFCC for offences bordering on internet fraud and possession of fraudulent funds.

Binta is also facing a one-count charge bordering on internet fraud and possession of fraudulent funds, and giving of false information.

She is said to have received the sum of N25,000 from Victor.