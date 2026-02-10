Kwara Debunks Alleged Lassa Fever Death At NYSC Orientation Camp

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kwara State Government has dismissed social media reports alleging that a corps member died of Lassa fever at the National Youth Service Corps orientation camp in the state.

The Ministry of Health’s Press Secretary, Saad Hamdalat, made this known in a statement on Tuesday following an investigation by the state’s Rapid Response Team.

The Ministry said the probe was led by the State Epidemiologist, Dr Kamaldeen Khadeejah, after a social media post on Sunday, February 8, 2026, alleged that a corps member had died from suspected Lassa fever at the camp.

According to the government, findings from field investigations and a retrospective active case search revealed no evidence of Lassa fever infection or transmission within the NYSC camp.

It also stated that no suspected or confirmed cases of viral haemorrhagic fever were recorded among corps members or camp officials.

However, Kamaldeen said surveillance had been intensified as a precautionary measure.

“Although the current public health risk is considered low, surveillance activities have been strengthened at the camp to ensure early detection and prompt response to any suspected illness,” she said.

The epidemiologist also stated that the Rapid Response Team conducted supportive supervision at the camp clinic and reinforced infection prevention and control practices.

She added that health workers and corps members were sensitised on the symptoms of Lassa fever, early reporting, and preventive measures.

She further urged members of the public to disregard unverified social media reports and rely on information from official government sources.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Olaoluwa Onifade, also explained that the corps member referenced in the social media post had a pre-existing chronic illness.

He added that the camp management invited the parent of the corps member, who took her to an external health facility on February 1, but unfortunately, died on February 7, 2026, outside the camp environment.

He further emphasised that no laboratory confirmation of Lassa fever has been reported to the Rapid Response Team, even as of the time of the investigation

“The investigation found no evidence of Lassa fever transmission within the NYSC camp, as there were no clusters of febrile illness or symptoms suggestive of Lassa fever among corps members,” Onifade said.

In his remarks, Environmental Health Officer, Adamu Kabiru, urged that sanitation and rodent control measures be strengthened to reduce public health risks.

He also reiterated the importance of proper environmental sanitation, the provision of sanitary dustbins, and discouraging bush burning around residential areas.

Also speaking, the State Health Promotion Officer, Jubril Abdul Kareem, educated corps members on Lassa fever symptoms, including body pain, headache, restlessness, diarrhoea, vomiting, and sore throat, and also urged them to adhere to preventive measures.