Kwara Gov Invites Military To Enforce Curfew In Offa, Erinle

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has imposed an indefinite curfew on Offa and Erinle towns from 6 p.m to 8 a.m.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Rafiu Ajakaye, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Ajakaye said the imposition of the curfew followed the renewed hostilities between some groups of persons from the two communities on Thursday.

“The curfew takes immediate effect from 6 p.m. today, Thursday, March 4, 2021. Security agencies have been deployed to enforce the curfew.

“While security forces on ground are to maintain the peace, military reinforcements from Sobi Barracks and the Mobile Police Force from Ilorin have been deployed immediately.

“All residents are hereby directed to withdraw from the streets of Offa and Erinle and all contested areas immediately. Residents are to stay indoors until the curfew is reviewed.

“The Governor urges residents of both communities and travelers crisscrossing the areas to comply with this directive to save lives and property.

“He appeals to leaders on both sides to restrain and caution their people against provocative action, and to maintain peace.

“The security forces are urged to be very firm in dealing with the situation and in enforcing the curfew,” Ajakaye said.