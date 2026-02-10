Kwara Governor Calls Emergency Security Meeting Over Kaiama Attack

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has convened an emergency security council meeting with heads of security agencies in Kwara State.

The emergency meeting comes amid intensified security operations in parts of Kwara following coordinated attacks in Kaiama and surrounding communities.

Security agencies have reportedly deployed military and police personnel to forest corridors believed to be used by armed groups.

This is following the recent terrorist attack in Kaiama Local Government Area that reportedly left about 175 people dead.

THE WHISTLER reports that Governors AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Usman Ododo of Kogi State and Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State on Sunday had visited victims of the attack on Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area, who are receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Ilorin.

Speaking with journalists at the Government House, Ilorin, Governor Oyebanji described the attack as unfortunate and expressed solidarity with the Kwara State Government and residents.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Kwara State over this unfortunate incident.

“We also commend the Federal Government and security agencies for the swift response so far. The victims are stable but remain under close watch at the intensive unit,” Oyebanji said.

He added that the three states would continue to strengthen collaboration to tackle cross-border criminal activities threatening communities in the region.

However, the meeting, held on Monday night at the Ahmadu Bello House in Ilorin, was also part of the state government’s response to the incident, which has heightened security concerns across communities in the North-Central state.

Speaking after the meeting, AbdulRazaq said the session was aimed at reviewing the security situation and strengthening coordinated efforts to address emerging threats.

“As part of our multi-layered response to the recent terrorist attack in Kaiama LGA, I summoned an emergency security council meeting at the Ahmadu Bello House in Ilorin today.

“I received briefings from all the security commanders in the state, and we discussed strategies to neutralise all threats to our citizens and secure lives and property,” the governor said.

He expressed optimism that the resolutions reached at the meeting would improve security and restore calm in affected areas.

“I am upbeat that our deliberations today will boost the security situation in the state and restore calm and peace across our communities,” he added.

He said the meeting underscore efforts by the state government to strengthen rapid response mechanisms to prevent further attacks in vulnerable rural communities.