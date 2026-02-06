Kwara Killings: We Were Overwhelmed, Say Police

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, says the police were overwhelmed at the time terrorists carried out the violent and fatal attack on Woro community.

Ejire-Adeyemi said this on Friday during an interview on Channels Television ‘The Morning Brief’, a programme.

THE WHISTLER reports that residents of Woro community, where the attack took place, had alleged that they didn’t get any response from the police and other security agencies until after 10 hours.

Recall that terrorists had stormed the community and killed over 100 persons, although the Police PRO confirmed that it was 75 deaths.

Explaining the situation, she said, “Well, as of that moment, I just believe that probably they were overwhelmed.

“We also have this collaboration with the local vigilantes in that community, and most importantly, the National Forest guards are also present in that community.

“We just say they were overwhelmed, and before they could get back because of the distance from the community to the Divisional Police Headquarters, which is located in Kayama, I don’t know how long that took, but it is quite a distance, but definitely they got reinforcement,” she said.